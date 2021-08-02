Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida drivers might be used to bugs on their cars, but not turtles!

The Saint Lucie Fire Department said a flying turtle caused an accident on the Florida Turnpike on Friday.

A semi-truck nicked the animal, causing it to go into the air - and into the windshield of a nearby car.

Both the turtle and driver were not injured, and the turtle was released safely back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Virginia State Police say two girls have died, and three others are recovering in the hospital.
VSP: 2 teen girls killed, 3 injured after car strikes tree
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course
The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.
Police: 21-year-old Chesterfield woman has been missing for 10 days

Latest News

FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly...
Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer
Two obstetricians’ groups are recommending COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women.
Obstetrician groups recommend COVID vaccine during pregnancy
Two leading organizations that represent OB-GYNs are now calling for anyone who's pregnant to...
Pregnant women and the COVID vaccine
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions set to resume amid finger-pointing in Washington
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated