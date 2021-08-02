Healthcare Pros
Fire guts beauty supply shop; 1 firefighter injured

It took roughly three hours to douse the flames.
It took roughly three hours to douse the flames.(Live 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A Hampton firefighter sustained a minor injury while battling a fire at a beauty supply shop.

The blaze began at the Apple Tree Beauty Empire on Saturday afternoon.  

Hampton Fire and Rescue reported that a firefighter suffered a minor injury to one of his hands.

The Daily Press newspaper reported that Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum said the beauty supply shop blaze was intense because there were a lot of synthetics inside the establishment, and when “that catches fire it produces really high heat.”

