Crash on I-95 S near Bryan Park Interchange slows morning commute

Crash on I-95 South near Bryan Park interchange slows morning commute.
Crash on I-95 South near Bryan Park interchange slows morning commute.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crash is slowing traffic on southbound Interstate 95 Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the near Bryan Park interchange.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Crash on I-95 South near Bryan Park interchange slows traffic. The ramp from 64 East to 95 South is narrowed - expect delays.

Posted by NBC12 on Monday, August 2, 2021

Crews closed the south right lane and shoulder top clear the scene. The ramp from I-64 East to i-95 South is also narrowed.

Traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles. Expect delays.

