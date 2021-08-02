Crash on I-95 S near Bryan Park Interchange slows morning commute
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crash is slowing traffic on southbound Interstate 95 Monday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the near Bryan Park interchange.
Crews closed the south right lane and shoulder top clear the scene. The ramp from I-64 East to i-95 South is also narrowed.
Traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles. Expect delays.
