Charges set aside against Dinwiddie man accused of shooting best friend

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Charges against a Dinwiddie man whose family says he accidentally shot and killed his best friend have been set aside.

During a preliminary hearing on July 26, a judge set aside 37-year-old Matthew Sharpf’s voluntary manslaughter charge.

This charge was in connection to the June 8 deadly shooting of Jonathan Hankins, 37, of Dinwiddie.

Family said the pair were best friends; Sharpf thought someone was trying to break into the home since there was continuous banging on a window. They added Sharpf then fired his gun after Hankins did not announce himself.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff calls this a “horrible situation.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.