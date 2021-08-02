Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Charges set aside against Dinwiddie man accused of shooting best friend

A Dinwiddie County judge has set aside charges against a man accused of shooting his best friend.
A Dinwiddie County judge has set aside charges against a man accused of shooting his best friend.(Source: AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Charges against a Dinwiddie man whose family says he accidentally shot and killed his best friend have been set aside.

During a preliminary hearing on July 26, a judge set aside 37-year-old Matthew Sharpf’s voluntary manslaughter charge.

This charge was in connection to the June 8 deadly shooting of Jonathan Hankins, 37, of Dinwiddie.

Family: Man accidentally shoots, kills best friend

Family said the pair were best friends; Sharpf thought someone was trying to break into the home since there was continuous banging on a window. They added Sharpf then fired his gun after Hankins did not announce himself.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff calls this a “horrible situation.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Virginia State Police say two girls have died, and three others are recovering in the hospital.
VSP: 2 teen girls killed, 3 injured after car strikes tree
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course
The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.
Police: 21-year-old Chesterfield woman has been missing for 10 days

Latest News

Map showing the "center of population" at the close of each decade from the first census in...
On This Day: The first U.S. census began
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority logo
RRHA, community leaders update ‘unmanageable, ineffective’ housing barment policy
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Status hearing scheduled for teen accused of murdering Henrico teen
Woman charged with DUI after crash that injured multiple, including 3 children