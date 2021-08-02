Battle 4 Atlantis, Vanderbilt, Penn State headline VCU’s non-conference schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After most fans were unable to attend college basketball games in the area last season, many are itching to get back into an arena to cheer on their respective teams. For VCU fans, the first opportunity is November 9 when the Rams tip off a 13-game non-conference schedule.

The black and gold begin play against St. Peter’s that Tuesday night, the first of two home contests at the Siegel Center to open up the campaign. Highlights of the early schedule include the Rams’ first trip to Vanderbilt, a third appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas and welcoming Penn State to the Siegel Center for the first time. VCU also heads to Norfolk to renew its rivalry with Old Dominion on December 11.

Mike Rhoades and company finished 19-7 last season, advancing to the Atlantic 10 championship game and earning the team’s ninth NCAA Tournament berth since 2011. The Rams return five of their top six scorers from 2020-2021, losing only Bones Hyland to the NBA Draft. Hyland was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the first round last Thursday.

November 9- vs. St. Peter’s

November 13- vs. Wagner

November. 17- @ Vanderbilt

November 20- vs. Chattanooga

November 24- vs. Syracuse (Battle 4 Atlantis)

November 25- vs. Baylor/ Arizona State (Battle 4 Atlantis)

November 26- vs. TBA (Battle 4 Atlantis)

December 4- vs. Campbell

December 8- vs. Jacksonville State

December 11- @ Old Dominion

December 15- vs. Florida Atlantic

December 18- vs. Penn State

December 22- vs. New Hampshire

Times and television information will be released at a later date, as will the Atlantic 10 schedule.\

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.