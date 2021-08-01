Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Zion Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150 years

Zion Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150 years
Zion Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150 years(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since 1870, Zion Hill Baptist Church has called Keswick home. In 2020, the church turned 150 years old. Due to COVID-19, the celebration had to be postponed to July 31, 2021.

“Our mission today was to join a newly gifted land to our existing cemetery, where our ancestors have lived and await the resurrection,” pastor Carolyn Mitchell Dillard said.

She grew up attending ZHBC and is not the church’s first female pastor.

“Honoring our ancestors, means that we respect the shoulders and the labor that we have stood on,” she said.

While the ceremony was held to celebrate the church’s 150th year, it also was to dedicate two acres of land that will serve as an extension to the church’s cemetery.

“I was very happy to see that we could come together and this what we need to come together in honor ancestors,” church elder Blanche Gatewood said.

Through her time in the church, she’s just about seen it all.

“I just think this is a great thing,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll see it another 150 years. All I can say is I am blessed today.”

The service included a libation ceremony paying tribute to the church’s ancestors, as well as a drum call and a dance.

“We’re just like family,” Gatewood said. “That’s what’s here in this church is family. You know me, I know your mother, the pastor knew my family and I knew her family and that’s what it is. It’s a family church and I’m always blessed when I come into the house of the Lord.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.
Police: 21-year-old Chesterfield woman has been missing for 10 days
Virginia State Police say two girls have died, and three others are recovering in the hospital.
VSP: 2 teen girls killed, 3 injured after car strikes tree
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course
Strong storms possible this evening. Best chance for severe storms lies south and east of...
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Sunday

Latest News

RPS Love Parade flyer
RPS to hold ‘love parade’ ahead of school year
On this day in history, Aug. 1, 1920, Henrietta Lacks, the woman whose cervical cancer cells...
On this day: Henrietta Lacks, the immortal woman, was born
VDH advisory, avoid water and recreational activities
Sewage leak, fecal bacteria in Tuckahoe Creek disrupts weekend plans at James River
Petersburg police searching for witnesses in deadly shooting investigation
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course