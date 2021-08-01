VSP search for missing senior from Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for a missing senior possibly driving a Jeep Patriot near the Harrisonburg area.

Rodney Dwight Turnboo, a 79-year-old man from Harrisonburg, was last seen around 7 a.m. on East Rock Street in Harrisonburg.

He is described as a white man, 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighing roughly 250 pounds. He has hazel eyes, gray hair and is possibly wearing a brown and black plaid shirt and tan shorts.

Police say he may be driving a 2016 dark gray Jeep Patriot with Virginia tags UND-9050.

According to the senior alert, the man has a cognitive impairment that puts him at risk.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-2002.

