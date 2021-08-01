VSP: 2 teen girls killed, 3 injured after car strikes tree

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - Two teenage girls have died and three are in the hospital following a car crash in Crewe.

Virginia State Police said in a release the teens were in a 2009 Chevrolet sedan when it ran off the right side of the road, corrected, and then ran off the left side of the road.

Police say the vehicle then struck a tree on Route 633, or Lone Pine Road. The accident happened near the 1200 block between South and Rocky Ford roads around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

All five teens were transported to the hospital, and two teens in the back of the vehicle died of their injuries. They were identified as a 16-year-old girl from Crewe, and a 17-year-old girl. The 17-year-old was the only passenger wearing a seatbelt.

The other three teens are expected to survive as they recover in the hospital.

Virginia State Police continues to investigate the crash.

