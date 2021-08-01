Virginia’s redistricting commission to hold public meeting Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The state commission in charge of drawing of state and congressional districts is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting is the last in-person session before the state receives data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The census data will show changes in population size, in turn affecting the size of legislative districts. After getting the data, the commission has 45 days to draw state legislative maps and 60 days to draw congressional maps.

Once the maps are drawn, the commission sends them to the General Assembly for final approval. The timeline for redrawing districts has been shortened due to state elections in November. The maps are typically drawn every ten years, in alliance with the nation’s 10-year census.

“These hearings are a vital part of this historic redistricting process - it’s the first time in Virginia’s history that public input will have a real impact on the legislative maps we’ll all be living under for the next decade,” stated a release from the commission.

To make a public comment at the meeting, slated for Aug. 3 at 6 p.m., register onsite between 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be held in Senate Room A at the Pocahontas Building in Richmond.

To speak virtually, register online 24 hours in advance at this link. The livestream can be watched here.

The Virginia Redistricting Commission lists its full meeting schedule at this link.

The meeting is not limited to people who live in the Richmond area. Unsure what district you live in? Check this map.

