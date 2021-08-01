Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

On this day: Henrietta Lacks, the immortal woman, was born

On this day in history, Aug. 1, 1920, Henrietta Lacks, the woman whose cervical cancer cells...
On this day in history, Aug. 1, 1920, Henrietta Lacks, the woman whose cervical cancer cells change the medical field and millions of lives, was born.(Lacks Family and reprinted from the Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, Aug. 1, 1920, Henrietta Lacks, the woman whose cervical cancer cells change the medical field and millions of lives was born.

John Hopkins Hospital’s Gynecology Department took a sample of Lacks’ cervical cancer and gave it to a biomedical lab for research without her consent. After Lacks died, leaving five children behind, John Hopkins researchers announced that they have successfully found a cell that perfectly replicated itself, calling them HeLa cells after the patient they were from, Henrietta Lacks.

HeLa cells were sold to other institutions for research purposes, fostering many groundbreaking medical advancements, including vaccines, yet Lacks’ family was never financially compensated.

The book and movie, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, brought national attention to the ethics of how John Hopkins profited off of the HeLa cells. The standards of consent have changed because of Lacks’ story.

Karen Rader, a professor of history of American biomedicine and science at Virginia Commonwealth University, explores the history and ethics of Henrietta Lack’s cells being used, and how HeLa cells changed the world in NBC12′s history podcast, “How We Got Here”:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.
Police: 21-year-old Chesterfield woman has been missing for 10 days
Strong storms possible this evening. Best chance for severe storms lies south and east of...
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Sunday
Face mask
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts recommend masking up indoors as delta variant spreads
Mask Mandate in restaurant
Some businesses requiring proof of vaccination to be seated indoors

Latest News

Petersburg police searching for witnesses in deadly shooting investigation
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course
Richmond break ins and sexual assault
12 news today