Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Sunday Forecast: Heavy rain likely, with a Severe storm threat in the morning

Cooler than normal weather for the week ahead
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain is likely, plus a few strong storms are possible this morning. An isolated strong storm is possible again during the afternoon and early evening

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning rain likely, could be heavy at times with a few strong storms with damaging wind possible. Storms could be strong to severe 6-11am. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Turning partly sunny with a few afternoon storms again possible with gusty winds otherwise a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.
Police: 21-year-old Chesterfield woman has been missing for 10 days
Face mask
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts recommend masking up indoors as delta variant spreads
Time to watch: 4 a.m. - 11 a.m.
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Sunday
Police searching for suspect who shot teen during robbery
Suspect on run after shooting 13-year-old during robbery in Richmond