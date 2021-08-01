Sunday Forecast: Heavy rain likely, with a Severe storm threat in the morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain is likely, plus a few strong storms are possible this morning. An isolated strong storm is possible again during the afternoon and early evening

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning rain likely, could be heavy at times with a few strong storms with damaging wind possible. Storms could be strong to severe 6-11am. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Turning partly sunny with a few afternoon storms again possible with gusty winds otherwise a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

