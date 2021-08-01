Healthcare Pros
Senior Alert issued for man missing out of Harrisonburg

He could be driving a 2016 dark gray Jeep Patriot with VA plates: UND9050 displayed.
Rodney Tumboo, object of Virginia Senior Alert
Rodney Tumboo, object of Virginia Senior Alert(Virginia State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Senior Alert was issued Sunday on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

According to Virginia State Police, Rodney Dwight Turnboo, 79, was last reported seen Sunday morning on East Rock Street in Harrisonburg. He stands 5-feet-9 inches and weighs 247 pounds.

He has gray hair and hazel eyes and is possibly wearing tan shorts with a brown and black plaid shirt, according to police.

Turnboo could be driving a 2016 dark gray Jeep Patriot with VA plates UND9050.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment, making his disappearance add the potential for harm to his health and safety, according to police.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact 540-434-4436.

