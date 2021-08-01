Healthcare Pros
RPS to hold ‘love parade’ ahead of school year

RPS Love Parade flyer
RPS Love Parade flyer(Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Families are invited next weekend to Richmond Community High School for a parade held by Richmond Public Schools.

The RPS Love Parade is slated for Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting at 201 E. Brookland Park Boulevard and ending at Hotchkiss Field.

At the field, the 15th Annual We Care Festival will include information about reopening, enrollment and a community-wide literacy focus.

Learn more about the parade and festival at this link.

