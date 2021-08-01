RPS to hold ‘love parade’ ahead of school year
Published: Aug. 1, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Families are invited next weekend to Richmond Community High School for a parade held by Richmond Public Schools.
The RPS Love Parade is slated for Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting at 201 E. Brookland Park Boulevard and ending at Hotchkiss Field.
At the field, the 15th Annual We Care Festival will include information about reopening, enrollment and a community-wide literacy focus.
