Petersburg police searching for witnesses in deadly shooting investigation

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are looking for witnesses of a deadly overnight shooting in the city.

Police say the shooting happened on the 700 block of Commerce Street near North South Street, posting on social media about the incident around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and are asking if anyone witnessed the incident to contact us at (804)861-1212,” the department posted.

There was no additional information provided about potential suspects or the victim.

Anonymous tips can be sent in through this link.

