In Norfolk, visitors to city buildings must wear masks

Face masks are now required inside city buildings in Norfolk.
Face masks are now required inside city buildings in Norfolk.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials say visitors to any city building in Norfolk must now wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

Additionally, indoor group sports at Norfolk recreation centers are now prohibited.

The Virginia city says people must wear a mask while exercising and pool use is limited to one swimmer per lane.

Norfolk says these rules are effective immediately.

The city says it is required due to rising regional COVID-19 infection numbers and the city’s status as located in an area of “substantial community transmission” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

