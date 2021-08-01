Healthcare Pros
Forecast: A few isolated storms possible tonight

Temperatures stay well bellow average for the next 7 days
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drier evening with only an isolated thunderstorm possible. Dry to start out the workweek!

SUNDAY EVENING: Mostly to partly cloudy evening with a few lingering thunderstorms possible. They are expected to remain below severe limits. Lows in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%, but drops off overnight)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. Low humidity and the best weather day of the week!

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the low 70s.

