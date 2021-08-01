Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Sunday

Peak Time frame 5-11am
By Megan Wise and Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 31, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday morning is a First Alert Weather Day for a few strong storms possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of Central Virginia in a marginal risk, all areas highlighted in green (1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale) early Sunday morning.

Few strong storms possible Sunday morning
Few strong storms possible Sunday morning(SPC)

Rain will become more widespread during the early morning. Note: not everyone is going to see rain, but some areas that do could be see heavy rain at times.

We will be watching 5 a.m. - 11 a.m. closely for the potential for damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

This is what it could look like at 6 a.m.:

Isolated strong storm possible Sunday morning
Isolated strong storm possible Sunday morning(WWBT)

And 8 a.m.:

Main concerns: Damaging wind, heavy rain and an isolated tornado possible
Main concerns: Damaging wind, heavy rain and an isolated tornado possible(WWBT)

And 10 a.m.:

Time to watch: 4 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Time to watch: 4 a.m. - 11 a.m.(WWBT)

Make sure that you download the NBC12 weather app to get any warning that may be issued for your area.

An isolated storm during the afternoon and early evening will again be possible. We will watch for the potential for an isolated damaging wind gust with any storm that may develop.

Isolated strong storm possible Sunday afternoon into the early evening
Isolated strong storm possible Sunday afternoon into the early evening(SPC)

Better chance for a few strong storms during the day with damaging wind gusts will be focused in southeastern VA and North Carolina.

We will keep you updated through the day Sunday. Stay aware!



