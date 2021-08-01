Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire responded to a call for a fire at the Brandermill Country Club on Sunday morning, temporarily closing the clubhouse.

Crews responded around 11 a.m. when an employee discovered a fire in a laundry room attached to the main clubhouse.

Fire and EMS later discovered this was an area that housed pool chemicals, so hazmat was called.

No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished.

The 3700 block of Brandermill Parkway will be closed for two hours.

At this time, there is no word on when the clubhouse will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.