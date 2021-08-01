Healthcare Pros
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course

Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country Club.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire responded to a call for a fire at the Brandermill Country Club on Sunday morning, temporarily closing the clubhouse.

Crews responded around 11 a.m. when an employee discovered a fire in a laundry room attached to the main clubhouse.

Fire and EMS later discovered this was an area that housed pool chemicals, so hazmat was called.

No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished.

The 3700 block of Brandermill Parkway will be closed for two hours.

At this time, there is no word on when the clubhouse will reopen.

