Virginia Rep. Bob Good cosponsors bill to penalize universities mandating COVID-19 vaccine

By Max Marcilla
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Republican Representative Bob Good has signed his name to a bill that could end some federal funding to the University of Virginia.

The We Will Not Comply Act, introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, says no federal dollars can go to any school -- from elementary, to colleges and universities -- that enacts a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The bill is extremely unlikely to pass the Democratic House -- if it’s ever brought up for a vote.

It would also allow people to file lawsuits against businesses that require vaccinations, and bars vaccination to be required by air carriers.

We reached out to Rep. Good’s office for comment, but have not heard back at the time of publication.

