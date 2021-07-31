‘Toys & Games of the Past’ event to be held at Chesterfield County Museum

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia and Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will host an old-fashioned toys and games event at the Chesterfield County Museum.

Members of the community will get a chance to have fun playing with traditional children’s toys and games such as Jacob’s ladder, quoits, whirligigs and more.

The event will take place on August 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Museum located at 6813 Mimms Loop, on Chesterfield’s Historic 1917 Courthouse Green along Route 10/Ironbridge Road.

