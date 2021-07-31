RPS hosts second ‘Summer Fest’ event this weekend to prepare families for school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is hosting a second ‘Summer Fest’event over the weekend which will help families prepare for the first day of school.

Families can come out and learn about the fall reopening plans and how to enroll children in grades pre-K through 12th grade.

There will also be a playground, splash pad, art stations, the Lit Limo and food trucks at the event.

Transportation will be provided to shuttle families to and from the event. Buses will pick up on the hour between 11:00am-3:00pm from the following locations:

Hillside Court - Rental Office (1504 Harwood Street)

Southwood - Leasing Office (1200 Southwood Parkway)

Belt Atlantic - Corner of Whythemar Street and Larchmont Lane

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 30 at the Broad Rock Sports Complex located at 4825 Old Warwick Road.

