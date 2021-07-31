Healthcare Pros
Richmond SPCA now requires masks for all visitors

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA will require all visitors and staff to wear a mask beginning on Saturday.

The SPCA updated its guidelines via Facebook post, stating masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, while inside the humane center, veterinary hospital and training facilities.

“We are updating our mask policy in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which earlier this week, recommended vaccinated people in areas of ‘high’ or ‘substantial’ transmission of COVID-19 resume masking indoors,” the post stated.

Richmond is included in said designations.

“Thank you for your patience as we adjust our protocols to adapt to the ever-evolving nature of the pandemic,” the post stated.

