Police: 21-year-old Chesterfield woman has been missing for 10 days

Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.
Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.(Chesterfield County Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a missing woman last seen more than a week ago, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield resident, was last seen on July 21 in the 900 block of Arch Hill Drive. The neighborhood is near Powhite Parkway and Reams Road.

The woman is described as a Hispanic female. A photo shared by police shows Garcia in white tennis shoes, blue jeans, and a pink and white striped shirt. She appears to have dark brown hair and brown eyes.

“Police believe she may no longer be in the area,” the post stated.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Chesterfield County Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit an anonymous tip through this link.

