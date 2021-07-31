Forecast: Temperatures fall just in time for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lower humidity today with rain likely by Sunday morning

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with lower humidity. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Morning rain likely, could be heavy at times. Few scattered afternoon and early evening storms possible with gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 70%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 50%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

