First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday morning is a First Alert Weather Day for a few storms possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Virginia in a marginal risk (1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale) for overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Isolated strong storm possible 4 a.m.- 11 a.m. Sunday (SPC)

A few light rain showers will move into the area Saturday evening with rain becoming more likely during the overnight time period. Note that not everyone is going to see rain during the overnight and overnight.

We will be watching 4 a.m. - 11 a.m. for the potential for damaging wind and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

This is what it could look like at 6 a.m.:

Isolated strong storm possible Sunday morning (WWBT)

And again at 8 a.m.:

Main concerns: Damaging wind, heavy rain and an isolated tornado possible (WWBT)

And 10 a.m.:

Time to watch: 4 a.m. - 11 a.m. (WWBT)

Make sure that you download the NBC12 weather app to get any warning that may be issued for your area. Since it is during the early morning time frame, turn your volume up on your phone so that you can be notified if you are sleeping.

A few storms during the late afternoon and early evening will again be possible. We will watch for the potential of damaging winds with any storms that do develop.

We will keep you updated through Sunday of any changes to the forecast. Stay aware!

