Chesterfield County re-launches Speakers of Bureau program

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County announced it has re-launched the Speakers Bureau program after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Speakers Bureau program can be used as a resource to groups and organizations to tailor to their needs and interests on a variety of topics.

Those topics could include:

District Update – Request your Board Member to Speak

Chesterfield Cooperative Extension

Chesterfield History

Common Code Violations

The County’s Water and Wastewater System

Dynamics of Domestic Violence and Services Available in Chesterfield

Get Out and Play!

The Modern Library Experience

Preparing for an Emergency

Preparing Your Business for a Disaster

Senior Resources in Chesterfield

If you don’t see a topic that interests you, call 804-748-1161 or email cm@chesterfield.gov.

Having a speaker from the Speakers Bureau is free. For more information about the Speakers Bureau, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.