Chesterfield County re-launches Speakers of Bureau program
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County announced it has re-launched the Speakers Bureau program after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Speakers Bureau program can be used as a resource to groups and organizations to tailor to their needs and interests on a variety of topics.
Those topics could include:
- District Update – Request your Board Member to Speak
- Chesterfield Cooperative Extension
- Chesterfield History
- Common Code Violations
- The County’s Water and Wastewater System
- Dynamics of Domestic Violence and Services Available in Chesterfield
- Get Out and Play!
- The Modern Library Experience
- Preparing for an Emergency
- Preparing Your Business for a Disaster
- Senior Resources in Chesterfield
If you don’t see a topic that interests you, call 804-748-1161 or email cm@chesterfield.gov.
Having a speaker from the Speakers Bureau is free. For more information about the Speakers Bureau, click here.
