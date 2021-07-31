Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Auto shop hosts car show for Dayton boy battling cancer

On Saturday Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of...
On Saturday Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of a Dayton boy who is battling a rare form of cancer.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of a Dayton boy who is battling a rare form of cancer.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and included food, live music, a raffle, and a competition where people could register their cars to be judged across three categories.

All the proceeds raised at the event went to the family of Asher Sizemore, a toddler from Dayton who was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) before his first birthday. LCH is a rare cancer in which the body makes too many white blood cells.

“For everybody to just come out and see our community coming together to help a little kid that needs it is what I think is the most important part about the whole day,” said Isaac Hall, the director of operations for Auto Body Pro.

Hall who planned the event said he was grateful for the support and the many who helped the shop donate toys to Asher. Asher’s family says it was a very special day for him.

To learn more about Asher’s story and how you can help, visit his family’s blog here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Lisvi Celeste Lopez Garcia, a 21-year-old Chesterfield woman, was last seen on July 21.
Police: 21-year-old Chesterfield woman has been missing for 10 days
Strong storms possible this evening. Best chance for severe storms lies south and east of...
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Sunday
Face mask
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts recommend masking up indoors as delta variant spreads
Mask Mandate in restaurant
Some businesses requiring proof of vaccination to be seated indoors

Latest News

Petersburg police searching for witnesses in deadly shooting investigation
Brandermill Parkway is temporarily closed while crews respond to a fire at Brandermill Country...
Fire closes road, clubhouse at Chesterfield golf course
Richmond break ins and sexual assault
12 news today
Anchor September 18