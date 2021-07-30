Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Washington Football Team donates $75,000 to Richmond Parks and Recreation

The Washington Football Team invested $75,000 in Richmond Parks and Recreation on July 29, 2021.
The Washington Football Team invested $75,000 in Richmond Parks and Recreation on July 29, 2021.(WWBT NBC12)
By Marc Davis
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the Washington Football Team goes to work during training camp in Richmond, the organization’s charitable foundation is getting it done off the field as well.

The team announced an investment of $75,000 to Richmond Parks and Recreation in support of its continued renovation and upgrades for Hotchkiss Field Community Center in the city’s northside.

“We don’t want to just show up and think that’s good enough,” Washington Football Team president Jason Wright said. “We don’t want to show up and think that somehow you’re just blessed by us physically being present, but actually investment is the way we want to do business now. Real partnership actually puts equity into the game.”

“We have moved from, I would say, an adversarial point of view between the two entities to a partnership that I think is going to create success for years and years to come,” added Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

The Hotchkiss Field Community Center features a gymnasium, game room, computer lab and multi-purpose room. Located outside the community center are two youth baseball fields, three basketball courts, a large children’s playground, two tennis courts, swimming pool, and two baseball fields. It hosts a wide range of programs and classes across cultural arts, fitness, sports, self-improvement and more. It is also the host location for the teen entrepreneurial program, Trophies by Teens, which teaches youth the ins and outs of running a small business.

The Washington Football Team’s training camp remains in Richmond through Saturday, though no more free fan passes remain for practice sessions. Neither the team nor the city have announced any plans to return to the River City beyond this year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened on Thursday.
2 killed in I-295 crash in Hanover, police say
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Police lights
Police: Man found lying on roadside was shot to death
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 64 in Henrico.
Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Henrico
The Department of Environmental Quality will be collecting samples on Tuckahoe Creek and the...
VDH issues recreational water advisory for Tuckahoe Creek, parts of James River

Latest News

Bones Hyland scored a career-high 31 points in VCU's win over Western Carolina on December 15,...
VCU’s Hyland selected in first round of NBA Draft
Washington defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis was placed on the reserve/ COVID-19 list on July 29,...
Washington places three players on COVID-19 list
Chesterfield Little League Softball team wins Southeast Championship against Georgia.
Chesterfield to represent Southeast region at Little League Softball World Series
Several events are also scheduled to honor healthcare workers during the pandemic.
Washington Football Team training camp kicks off in Richmond with some changes because of Covid