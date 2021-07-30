Washington Football Team donates $75,000 to Richmond Parks and Recreation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the Washington Football Team goes to work during training camp in Richmond, the organization’s charitable foundation is getting it done off the field as well.

The team announced an investment of $75,000 to Richmond Parks and Recreation in support of its continued renovation and upgrades for Hotchkiss Field Community Center in the city’s northside.

“We don’t want to just show up and think that’s good enough,” Washington Football Team president Jason Wright said. “We don’t want to show up and think that somehow you’re just blessed by us physically being present, but actually investment is the way we want to do business now. Real partnership actually puts equity into the game.”

“We have moved from, I would say, an adversarial point of view between the two entities to a partnership that I think is going to create success for years and years to come,” added Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

The Hotchkiss Field Community Center features a gymnasium, game room, computer lab and multi-purpose room. Located outside the community center are two youth baseball fields, three basketball courts, a large children’s playground, two tennis courts, swimming pool, and two baseball fields. It hosts a wide range of programs and classes across cultural arts, fitness, sports, self-improvement and more. It is also the host location for the teen entrepreneurial program, Trophies by Teens, which teaches youth the ins and outs of running a small business.

The Washington Football Team’s training camp remains in Richmond through Saturday, though no more free fan passes remain for practice sessions. Neither the team nor the city have announced any plans to return to the River City beyond this year.

