VCU’s Hyland selected in first round of NBA Draft

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU’s Bones Hyland is officially an NBA player, as well as a first round draft pick.

Hyland was selected with the 26th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. He received the news during a watch party with family and friends in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware.

The guard averaged 19.5 points as a sophomore, earning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year honors and leading the Rams to an NCAA Tournament at-large berth.

Hyland is the first VCU player since 2010 to hear his name called on draft night and joins Eric Maynor (2009) and Larry Sanders (2010) as the only Rams to be selected in the first round. He becomes the 20th player from the school overall to hear his name called in the NBA Draft. Nine former Rams have appeared in the league.

Former John Marshall standout Isaiah Todd was also drafted on Thursday, being selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the first pick of the second round. Todd will go to the Washington Wizards via a trade.

Virginia Trey Murphy III was taken with the 17th overall pick in the first round. Murphy will take the floor for the New Orleans Pelicans.

