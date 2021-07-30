Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA doctor appeals bond decision

David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health(UVA Health)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A neurologist facing several charges related to child pornography is asking Charlottesville Circuit Court for bond.

An attorney for David Lapides called two witnesses to the stand Friday, July 30, to testify that her client is not a danger to himself or the community.

Judge Humes Franklin says he needs more time to review the case.

Lapides was arrested Thursday, July 22, and is being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

UVA Medical Center has previously stated that it is cooperating with the investigation, and that Lapides is on unpaid administrative leave.

A decision on the bond appeal is expected Wednesday, August 4.

RELATED: UVA doctor facing child pornography charges

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police says a man and a woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 295 south...
Police identify man, woman killed in I-295 crash in Hanover
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Police lights
Police: Man found lying on roadside was shot to death
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 64 in Henrico.
Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Henrico
The Department of Environmental Quality will be collecting samples on Tuckahoe Creek and the...
VDH issues recreational water advisory for Tuckahoe Creek, parts of James River

Latest News

Hopewell Schools says its dealing with a 'handful' of COVID-19 cases during the first week of...
Hopewell Schools dealing with ‘handful’ of COVID-19 cases in first week back
Colobus monkey at the Metro Richmond Zoo.
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes baby monkey
Robert F. Kennedy
RFK’s daughter wins yard planter from father’s former home
Virginia lawmakers prepare to allocate $4.3B in special session