On This Day: The explosive Battle of the Crater amid the Siege of Petersburg

Hundreds were killed in an explosive instant outside of Petersburg after the Union decided to tunnel underneath their rebel foes.
Hundreds were killed in an explosive instant outside of Petersburg after the Union decided to tunnel underneath their rebel foes.(Library of Congress)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, July 30, 1864: after weeks of preparation, Union forces lit a fuse that led to thousands of pounds of gunpowder in a mine beneath Confederate defenses of Petersburg.

The subsequent crater the blast created is how the battle earned its name.

Petersburg was considered the back door to Richmond during the Civil War, making it a key target for the Union.

But the Confederates were entrenched behind defenses, and some thought the only way in was to dig a mine underneath the Confederate line, blow it up and attack.

After killing hundreds of Confederate soldiers instantly with the explosion, the tides of battle would soon turn against the Union.

At one point the Union deployed U.S. Colored Troops, which enraged Confederate soldiers – leading to scenes of brutality that can only be imagined today.

Emmanual Dabney, a Park Ranger for the Petersburg National Battlefield, walks us through this bloody, racially charged battle on NBC12′s history podcast, How We Got Here:

