Suspect on the run after shooting teen during robbery in Richmond
Teen is expected to recover
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teen is expected to recover after she was shot during a home robbery in Richmond.
Officers were called to Kimrod Road around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
They found a teen who was shot in the arm by a suspect, who also robbed several adult victims in the home before taking off.
Police do not have a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
