Suspect on the run after shooting teen during robbery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teen is expected to recover after she was shot during a home robbery in Richmond.

Officers were called to Kimrod Road around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

They found a teen who was shot in the arm by a suspect, who also robbed several adult victims in the home before taking off.

Police do not have a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

