Suspect on the run after shooting teen during robbery in Richmond

Teen is expected to recover
Police searching for suspect who shot teen during robbery
Police searching for suspect who shot teen during robbery(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teen is expected to recover after she was shot during a home robbery in Richmond.

Officers were called to Kimrod Road around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

They found a teen who was shot in the arm by a suspect, who also robbed several adult victims in the home before taking off.

Police do not have a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

