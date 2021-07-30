Healthcare Pros
Suspect on run after shooting 13-year-old during robbery in Richmond

Teen is expected to recover
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teen is expected to recover after she was shot during a home robbery in Richmond.

Officers were called to Kimrod Road around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

They found a teen who was shot in the arm by a suspect, who also robbed several adult victims in the home before taking off.

Family said the victim is a 13-year-old girl.

Police do not have a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

