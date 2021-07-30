Healthcare Pros
School board wants Henrico residents to weigh-in on draft spending plan

Henrico County Public Schools
Henrico County Public Schools
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County School Board will be holding a meeting to discuss draft spending plans from portions of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act.

The school district will receive over $78 million from the third installment of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act, which was signed into law back in March.

Members of the community are invited to the meeting on August 12 at 5 p.m. to make comments on the proposals in the draft. The proposals include:

  • Improvements to facilities at the Campus of Virginia Randolph such as new spaces for special education programming and expanded career and technical education initiatives and HCPS’ adult learning program.
  • Funding for reading specialists, school counselors and library assistant positions.
  • Expand Summer Academy offerings in 2022 and 2023 for grades PreK-12.
  • Provide key instructional resources for teaching.
  • More opportunities for remediation programming.
  • Updates and repairs on student laptops.
  • Improvements for former Highland Springs High School in 2022.
  • Replacing HCPS’ community engagement bus with three vans, funding family workshops.

The meeting will be located in the New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium located at 5915 Nine Mile Road.

Attendees who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks.

The school board will decide on the plan on August 26. To fill out a feedback form, click here.

