Richmond, Henrico health districts recommend mask-wearing in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are recommending people resume wearing masks indoors while in public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.

According to the health districts, both Richmond city and Henrico County are experiencing “substantial community transmission.”

The recommendation follows data that suggests COVID-19 vaccines might not prevent a vaccinated person from spreading the latest Delta variant of the virus. It will remain in effect until otherwise notified, even if transmission dips to moderate or low levels.

“We believe that this recommendation will make it easier to consistently follow CDC guidance,” said Dr. Viray, Deputy Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts in a release. “Folks can just know to grab a mask when heading out the door without having to look up community transmission on public health dashboards.”

According to a release, officials will also look at cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination data when making their recommendation on mask usage.

Officials also said vaccines continue to be the best way to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“I want to highlight the safety and efficacy of all the COVID-19 vaccines currently available,” said Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager at RHHD in a release. “We have this incredible resource widely

available that will help us end the pandemic. If you’re still unsure about the vaccine, please give us a call and ask us your questions.”

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities in the Richmond and Henrico area, visit vax.rchd.com or call 804-205-3501.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.