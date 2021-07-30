Richmond City Council declares racism a public health crisis
RICHMOND, Va. - The city council in the capital of Virginia has declared racism a public health crisis, following similar action taken earlier in the year by state lawmakers.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Richmond City Council unanimously passed the declaration on Monday, the first locality in the state to take such action.
Richmond’s resolution sets out a 10-point plan that includes the implementation of new laws and policies and anti-racism training for city officials and employees.
In May, the City Council adopted a resolution declaring gun violence a health crisis.
Officials are hoping the declarations will be a springboard for action and accountability.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
