RFK’s daughter wins yard planter from father’s former home

Robert F. Kennedy
Robert F. Kennedy(Library of Congress)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
McLEAN, Va. (AP) - One of Robert F. Kennedy’s children has won custody of a decorative planter that sat outside a Virginia estate where the branch of the famed American political family once lived.

The Washington Post reports that a federal judge has ruled a 2010 pact by Hickory Hill’s new owner to give up the urn was binding.

The court decision means that Kerry Kennedy gets back the 4-foot-tall planter that she recalls from her childhood.

Kennedy is a lawyer who is the seventh child of RFK and Ethel Kennedy. She plans to bring the urn to the family’s compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

