Police to patrol Hull Street for speeding

Police in the Greater Richmond area are patrolling for speeding and misconduct on Hull Street.
Police in the Greater Richmond area are patrolling for speeding and misconduct on Hull Street.(Richmond Police Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Department and neighboring law enforcement departments are partnering to patrol for speeding and misconduct on State Route 360, which is commonly known as Hull Street in the Greater Richmond area.

The police initiative called “360 Blitz” will take place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 where checkpoints and other enforcement operations will be active in the Greater Richmond area.

“Please slow down and stay alert on that busy stretch of roadway,” said Captain Christopher Gleason, Commander of the RPD’s Special Operations Division.  “We are joining with our regional partners to provide saturated patrols and checkpoints throughout the week for the goal of public safety and awareness.”

Route 360/Hull Street in Richmond
Route 360/Hull Street in Richmond(Richmond Police Department)

