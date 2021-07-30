Police identify man, woman killed in I-295 crash in Hanover

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police says a man and a woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 295 south in Hanover have been identified.

Police were called around 2 p.m. on Thursday for a crash near mile marker 42, north of Route 301.

According to the investigation, a 2005 Ford Excursion pulling a travel trailer made hit a Peterbilt dump truck while trying to change lanes.

“The SUV and trailer ran off the road to the right striking a sign and separating. The trailer came to rest on its side,” police said.

The dump truck did not receive disabling damage, and the driver was not injured. (Virginia State Police)

The dump truck did not receive disabling damage, and the driver was not injured.

Police said the driver, identified as Edward E. Austin, 76, and the passenger, Lorraine P. Austin, 73, of the SUV died at the scene. Both occupants were from Newport News.

According to the investigation, a 2005 Ford Excursion pulling a travel trailer made hit a Peterbilt dump truck while trying to change lanes. (Virginia State Police)

All people involved were wearing seatbelts.

The crash caused several lanes to close. There was a three-and-a-half-mile backup. Drivers were urged to use an alternate route and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.