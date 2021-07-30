Healthcare Pros
Plea deal offered to former Rocky Mount officers connected to Capitol attack

Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots to social media.(U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR D.C.)
By Pat Thomas
Jul. 30, 2021
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A plea deal has been offered to two former Rocky Mount Police officers charged in connection with the attack on the US Capitol. If accepted, there won’t be a trial.

According to US District Court records (see below), Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson have until August 11 to accept the deal; court records don’t indicate what the deal is.

Robertson and Fracker face four federal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct, after attending the riot at the Capitol January 6, the day Congress was making results of the presidential election official. Both pleaded not guilty.

Click here for earlier stories about this case.

