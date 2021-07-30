Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

No injuries reported at Strasburg milk plant

Valley Milk Products says no employees were working at the facility at the time of the explosion
On the scene at the Valley Milk explosion in Strasburg, VA.
On the scene at the Valley Milk explosion in Strasburg, VA.(John Hood)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early this morning, an explosion at Valley Milk Products happened, when thankfully no employees were working at the facility at the time. According to a release from Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, who owns the plant, there are no reported injuries at this time.

An Incident Commander with the Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue tells WHSV a boiler exploded, causing an ammonia leak. Because of the leak, about 20 people were evacuated from their homes. Officials say the leak is now contained.

Officials say two delivery truck drivers were outside of the building when the explosion happened. Neither were hurt.

Strasburg Police Department says Eastbound King Street is open to Massanutten Street. East King Street to Funk Street is still closed, for an undetermined amount of time. South Massanutten Street is open. Police say to expect delays and use alternative routes.

The company says they are still assessing the impact of the explosion and are not expecting any disruptions to milk supply. The plant produces various dairy products including milk powders, butter, and cream.

WHSV has a reporter on the scene. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police says a man and a woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 295 south...
Police identify man, woman killed in I-295 crash in Hanover
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Police lights
Police: Man found lying on roadside was shot to death
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 64 in Henrico.
Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Henrico
The Department of Environmental Quality will be collecting samples on Tuckahoe Creek and the...
VDH issues recreational water advisory for Tuckahoe Creek, parts of James River

Latest News

Jonathan Ray Harrell, arrested as a suspect for grand larceny by Chesterfield Police.
Police arrest suspect for catalyctic converter thefts
Henrico County Public Schools
School board wants Henrico residents to weigh-in on draft spending plan
VDH advisory, avoid water and recreational activities
Water advisory extended for James River after high levels of fecal bacteria found in Tuckahoe Creek
The recommendation follows data that suggests COVID-19 vaccines might not prevent a vaccinated...
Richmond, Henrico health districts recommend mask-wearing in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status
Dominion Energy’s Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center in Wise County, Va., 2019.
Coal fuels less and less Virginia electricity. But when should utilities pull the plug on plants?