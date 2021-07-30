News to Know for July 30: Teen shot in home invasion; President Biden’s vaccine efforts; Mostly sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Mostly Sunny, Hot

Today will be mostly to partly sunny and hot. Humidity drops some during the day.

Highs in the low 90s.

Storm Damage

A spokesperson for the Stafford County Fire Department said storms caused multiple trees and power lines to come down.

Officials said the damage was reported in the southern part of Stafford County.

Storms caused damage on Thursday. (Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

In addition to multiple trees and power lines down, there was at least one tree that crashed into a structure, the spokesperson said.

Crews spent the evening assessing damage to dozens of homes in several neighborhoods.

Teen Shot In Home Invasion

A teen is expected to recover after she was shot during a home robbery in Richmond.

Officers were called to Kimrod Road around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Police searching for suspect who shot teen during robbery (WWBT)

They found a teen who was shot in the arm by a suspect, who also robbed several adult victims in the home before taking off.

Police do not have a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Afghan Evacuees Arrive

The first flight evacuating Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan brought more than 200 people, including scores of children and babies in arms, to resettlement in the United States on Friday, and President Joe Biden welcomed them home.

In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl. Aleksander Aleksandrov, center, interview a local Afghan man with the help of a translator from the 2nd MEB, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion on a patrol in the volatile Helmand province of southern Afghanistan. More than 200 Afghans were due to land Friday in the United States in the first of several planned evacuation flights for former translators and others as the U.S. ends its nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer, File)

Family members are accompanying the interpreters, translators and others on the flights out.

The commercial airliner carrying the 221 Afghans in the special visa program, including 57 children and 15 babies, according to an internal U.S. government document obtained by The Associated Press, touched down in Dulles, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C., according to the commercial FlightAware tracking service.

Biden On Vaccine Efforts

Federal workers will be required to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing and more.

The strict new guidelines are aimed at increasing sluggish vaccination rates among the huge number of Americans who draw federal paychecks — and to set an example for private employers around the country.

The federal government directly employs about 4 million people, but Biden’s action could affect many more when federal contractors are factored in.

Mask Wearing Indoors For Va.

Governor Ralph Northam is not acting on guidelines from the CDC when it comes to wearing masks in public.

Thursday, he said it is recommended that everyone wears masks indoors in areas where coronavirus cases are growing, but Northam said he won’t require it.

(Pexels)

Restaurant workers are reacting to that decision. Some of them are saying they don’t want to go back to the beginning where everyone had to wear masks.

The governor continues to urge people to get a COVID-19 shot to help put an end to the pandemic. While he’s not requiring masks again, he says they certainly do help prevent the spread.

Eviction Moratorium Ends Tomorrow

Thousands of Virginians could soon face losing their homes, after the CDC’s federal moratorium on evictions ends Saturday, July 31, but there is help - and plenty of it - according to housing advocates.

(NBC12)

A huge pot of rental assistance money is still available for people struggling because of the pandemic. There is about $700 million left in the Virginia Rent Relief Program, enough to keep the majority of Virginians from being evicted through the end of the year, according to housing coordinators helping people apply for the funding.

For additional help applying for the Virginia Rent Relief Program, call 2-1-1 or visit dhcd.virginia.gov/eligibility .

Bryan Park Interchange Survey

The Virginia Department of Transportation has opened a survey on ways to improve the safety and reliability of the Bryan Park Interchange.

(WDBJ)

The Bryan Park Interchange is located on the north end of the section of the freeway where I-95 and I-64 overlap. The interchange has faced challenges such as congestion from on and off-ramps that lead to I-64, I-195 and Hermitage Road (VA-161).

The survey will be open until Aug. 2. To fill out the survey, click here.

Final Thought

Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain - Vivian Greene

