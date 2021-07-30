Healthcare Pros
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes baby monkey

Colobus monkey at the Metro Richmond Zoo.
Colobus monkey at the Metro Richmond Zoo.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A baby Colobus monkey was born on July 13 at the Metro Richmond Zoo!

In a video the zoo shared on Facebook mother, Fraggie, holds her new baby.

This baby monkey is too darn cute! On July 13, a baby Colobus monkey was born to parents Fraggle and Louie. Fraggle is a...

Posted by Metro Richmond Zoo on Friday, July 30, 2021

Uniquely, Colobus monkeys are born all white and turn black when they are older. The sex of the new monkey has not been determined yet.

Zoo visitors can see the new monkey in their exhibit.

