Man seriously injured after shooting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Henrico.

On July 30 around 7 a.m., Henrico police received a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Sulky Drive.

After arriving on the scene, police located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Solvers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.