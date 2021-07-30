Man seriously injured after shooting in Henrico
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Henrico.
On July 30 around 7 a.m., Henrico police received a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Sulky Drive.
After arriving on the scene, police located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Solvers at 780-1000.
