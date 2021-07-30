Man rescued after hand gets stuck in press machine in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department rescued a man’s hand after it got stuck in a press machine.

Around 7:47 a.m., crews responded to the 1000 block of Commerce Road for the report of an industrial accident. When they arrived at the scene, they found the patient. He was conscious and breathing.

According to crews, amputation was a possibility in order to remove the patient, however, it was not necessary.

The Technical Rescue Team and the Henrico Fire Department were able to cut rollers on the machine and free the patient’s arm while keeping him stable.

