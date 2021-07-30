Healthcare Pros
Man called hero for rescuing Henrico woman from burning home

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is being hailed as a hero for helping to rescue a Henrico woman from a burning home.

Jeffrey Giroux was driving by a home on Willson Road when several elderly neighbors flagged him down.

“Despite smoke billowing from the windows, Jeffrey forced open the front door and discovered a conscious woman lying on the floor,” Henrico County Government posted on its Facebook page.

Giroux, with the help of a police officer, carried the woman to safety.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors awarded Giroux the county’s Distinguished Community Service Medal for his heroic efforts.

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors awarded Giroux the county’s Distinguished Community Service Medal for his heroic efforts.(Henrico County Government)

