Man called hero for rescuing Henrico woman from burning home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is being hailed as a hero for helping to rescue a Henrico woman from a burning home.

Jeffrey Giroux was driving by a home on Willson Road when several elderly neighbors flagged him down.

“Despite smoke billowing from the windows, Jeffrey forced open the front door and discovered a conscious woman lying on the floor,” Henrico County Government posted on its Facebook page.

Giroux, with the help of a police officer, carried the woman to safety.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors awarded Giroux the county’s Distinguished Community Service Medal for his heroic efforts.

