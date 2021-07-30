Hopewell Schools dealing with ‘handful’ of COVID-19 cases in first week back

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Less than a week after students returned to the classroom, Hopewell Schools have had a “handful” of new COVID-19 cases.

The school system posting to social media Friday morning about the recent events.

“We have had a handful of cases among students in this first week of school,” the Facebook post said. “In each of these cases, the virus was contracted outside of school and was not spread within the school.”

The school system said it is taking each case seriously and conducting a thorough investigation.

“The protocols that we have put into place to minimize the risk of the spread of COVID in our schools have resulted in less than 1% of student cases last school year (2020-2021) being due to transmission in schools,” the post continued. “This year, we have protocols in place that exceed the CDC and VDH standards and we will continue to take appropriate measures to minimize risk in order to allow our students to be in school.”

The school system did not say which schools were impacted by these COVID-19 cases; however, a parent forwarded NBC12 an email from the principal at Hopewell High School stating there was a case at that location.

During the 2020-2021 school year, Hopewell Schools created a COVID-19 dashboard to keep the community abreast of cases within the school system. As of 11 a.m. Friday, the dashboard had not been updated with the latest cases.

