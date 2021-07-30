Healthcare Pros
Water advisory extended for James River after high levels of fecal bacteria found in Tuckahoe Creek

VDH advisory, avoid water and recreational activities
VDH advisory, avoid water and recreational activities(Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Department of Health, high levels of fecal bacteria were found in Tuckahoe Creek. The VDH says residents should continue to follow the recreational water advisory over the weekend.

The advisory comes after a sewer line broke near River Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A recreational water advisory was issued on July 29.

The samples were collected by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on June 28. Additional samples will be taken on August 2 and lab results will be available on August 3.

According to the sample results, raw sewage concentrations are not present in the James River but were very high in the creek.

The VDH will provide another update on the advisory on August 4.

There has been no evidence at this time that this incident has impacted drinking water.

To ensure public safety in this high-recreational use waterbody, the advisory extends from the James River at Robious Landing Park to include all of Belle Isle which is approximately 12 miles.

Ingesting contaminated water could result in stomach issues such as vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain or fever. Contact with the water could also cause infection in the ears, nose, throat and skin.

Safety tips for the event of coming in contact with the contaminated water can be found on VDH’s website here.

