Forecast: Nice change in the forecast for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Relief in heat and humidity in sight for this weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Humidity drops some during the day. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Few showers possible during the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 50%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 30%)

