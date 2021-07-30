Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Dementia cases projected to triple by 2050

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alzheimer’s Association has announced global dementia cases are projected to triple by 2050 due to anticipated trends in smoking, high body mass index, and high blood sugar.

This would increase the prevalence of the disease by 6.8 million cases.

Meanwhile, trends in global education access are expected to decrease dementia prevalence worldwide by 6.2 million cases by the year 2050.

Both determinations were made according to new global prevalence data reported at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2021 in Denver.

There are also new data finding an association between COVID and long-term cognitive dysfunction, which could accelerate Alzheimer’s.

Katie McDonough, Director of Program & Services for the Southeast Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says more research is needed, but symptoms of COVID like brain fog and lost of smell and taste were concerning.

“The findings do suggest that people who have had COVID-19 may have an acceleration of Alzheimer’s-related pathology,” says McDonough, who says people should be taking precautions now to ensure they don’t get severe symptoms from COVID, like getting vaccinated.

Another tip; keeping up with your cardiovascular health, and staying in contact with their doctors if you begin experiencing symptoms of cognitive decline.

McDonough says much of Alzheimer’s prevention is centered around heart health, blood pressure, and healthy cholesterol levels.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police says a man and a woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 295 south...
Police identify man, woman killed in I-295 crash in Hanover
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Police lights
Police: Man found lying on roadside was shot to death
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 64 in Henrico.
Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Henrico
The Department of Environmental Quality will be collecting samples on Tuckahoe Creek and the...
VDH issues recreational water advisory for Tuckahoe Creek, parts of James River

Latest News

Medical community stresses importance, proven success of HPV vaccine
Commonwealth playing catch-up on childhood immunizations
Hopewell Schools says its dealing with a 'handful' of COVID-19 cases during the first week of...
Hopewell Schools dealing with ‘handful’ of COVID-19 cases in first week back
VDH advisory, avoid water and recreational activities
Water advisory extended for James River after high levels of fecal bacteria found in Tuckahoe Creek
The recommendation follows data that suggests COVID-19 vaccines might not prevent a vaccinated...
Richmond, Henrico health districts recommend mask-wearing in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status